Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €115.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, October 29th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €113.27 ($133.26).

RHM opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €83.42. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €69.00 ($81.18) and a 1 year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

