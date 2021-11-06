Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $19.99. Kelly Services shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 240 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $803.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

