KeeperDAO Hits One Day Volume of $1.43 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $155.12 million and $1.43 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $251.16 or 0.00412359 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00051877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00268303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097742 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KeeperDAO Coin Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

