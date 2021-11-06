KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KE (NYSE:BEKE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. KE has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect KE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE BEKE opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -1.33. KE has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
