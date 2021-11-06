KE (BEKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KE (NYSE:BEKE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. KE has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect KE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -1.33. KE has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

