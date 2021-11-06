KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,339. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. KDDI has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

