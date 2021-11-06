Kcash (KCASH) Market Cap Hits $4.12 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $709,230.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.