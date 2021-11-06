Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) versus Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Financial Survey

Katy Industries (OTCMKTS:KATYQ) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Katy Industries alerts:

82.1% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Katy Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Katy Industries and Lam Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Lam Research 0 10 14 0 2.58

Lam Research has a consensus price target of $682.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Lam Research’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than Katy Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Katy Industries and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 27.07% 75.96% 27.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Katy Industries and Lam Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katy Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lam Research $14.63 billion 5.88 $3.91 billion $27.24 22.42

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Katy Industries.

Summary

Lam Research beats Katy Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Katy Industries Company Profile

KATY INDUSTRIES, INC. carries on business through three principal operating groups: Distribution and Service, Industrial and Consumer Manufacturing, and Machinery Manufacturing. Katy also has equity investments in two cos. Distribution and group’s principal business is the distribution of electronic components and nonpowered hand tools. Industrial and Consumer group’s principal business is the manufacture,packaging and sale of sanitary maintenance supplies, abrasives and paintsand stains.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David K. Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Katy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.