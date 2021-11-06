Kathleen C. Mitic Sells 15,830 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EBAY opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.