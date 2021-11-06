Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.71

Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.66, with a volume of 334516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$691.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

