KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $38.14 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $38.14 million and $10.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

