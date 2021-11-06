Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,930.88

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,930.88 ($25.23) and traded as high as GBX 2,062.99 ($26.95). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 2,022 ($26.42), with a volume of 101,982 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNOS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,673.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total transaction of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78). Also, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total value of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,300 shares of company stock valued at $518,304,000.

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

