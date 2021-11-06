Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $255.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KAI opened at $232.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.72. Kadant has a one year low of $120.68 and a one year high of $236.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

