Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.35

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.35 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 15.90 ($0.21). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 16.10 ($0.21), with a volume of 4,047,052 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.35. The company has a market cap of £396.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

