JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Sets New 52-Week High at $457.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 457 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 455.80 ($5.96), with a volume of 105800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444 ($5.80).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 444.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £714.77 million and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 4.24 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.
About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI)
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.
Read More: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.