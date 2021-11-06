JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 851,982 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) by 323.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zomedica were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zomedica by 899.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.53 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

