JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Gladstone Land worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 41.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.22 million, a P/E ratio of -75.41, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

