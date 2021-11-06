JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the first quarter worth $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Radiant Logistics by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $85,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 17,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $117,692.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $7.26 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $257.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.