JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $115.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $120.92.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,027,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

