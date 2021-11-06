JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €14.80 Price Target

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) received a €14.80 ($17.41) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($18.12) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.14 ($15.45).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.