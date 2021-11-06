Jonathan M. Grandon Sells 872 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $92.92 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.74.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

