Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.770-$9.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.30 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $163.43. 6,208,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,875. The company has a market cap of $430.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.60. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $139.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

