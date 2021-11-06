Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.22-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.30. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.31.

JCI traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $74.63. 4,185,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day moving average is $69.63. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.20%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

