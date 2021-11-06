JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $15.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

TCPC stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $828.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

