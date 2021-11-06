JMP Securities Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,597.45.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,307.36. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,701.09 and a 1 year high of $2,631.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

