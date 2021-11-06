JMP Securities Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zillow Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.05. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

