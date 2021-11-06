JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Shares Down 0.9%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.79. 4,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Separately, Mizuho cut JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.88.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.32%.

JFE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

