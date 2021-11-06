JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $27.26 on Thursday. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,935,171 shares of company stock worth $425,607,783 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. FMR LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

