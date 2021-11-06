JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,935,171 shares of company stock worth $425,607,783. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 46.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.26. 697,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,553. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.