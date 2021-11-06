Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Univar Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE UNVR opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,421,000 after buying an additional 264,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,386,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,360,000 after buying an additional 2,427,871 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,175,000 after buying an additional 291,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Univar Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,081,000 after buying an additional 362,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

