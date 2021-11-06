Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

