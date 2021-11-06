Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Pyxis Oncology Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.83) EPS.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

