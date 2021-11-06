Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.21 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.77 and a one year high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

