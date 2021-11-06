Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cummins Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cummins’ FY2022 earnings at $18.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.75 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $237.07 on Thursday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 22,473.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

