Jason K. Giordano Sells 49,440 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 49,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $794,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.14. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

UTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $74,000. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

