James Halstead (LON:JHD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $531.51

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.51 ($6.94) and traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.55). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 578 ($7.55), with a volume of 83,074 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 550.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 531.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.53%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

