IWG (LON:IWG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on IWG from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

IWG stock opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 295.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.10. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 253.59 ($3.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06).

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

