ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

NYSE:ITT opened at $104.02 on Thursday. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ITT by 410.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter worth $979,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

