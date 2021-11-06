ITT (NYSE:ITT) PT Raised to $116.00 at Citigroup

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ITT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. 406,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,304. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 125.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

