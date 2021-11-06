ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITMPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITM Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of ITMPF stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,051. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

