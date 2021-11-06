IT Tech Packaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 16,915 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,326% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,186 call options.
Shares of IT Tech Packaging stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.26. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $1.45.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.54 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.
IT Tech Packaging Company Profile
IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.
