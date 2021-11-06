iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $470.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $348.95 and a 1-year high of $472.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

