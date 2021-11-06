iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $262.37

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $262.37 and last traded at $262.35, with a volume of 771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $261.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

