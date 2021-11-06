iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $25,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 379,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the period.

EWT stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.97.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

