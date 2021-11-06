iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,079,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $39.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $39.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.15.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

