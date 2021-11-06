iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after buying an additional 95,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 407.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after buying an additional 67,943 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,724,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MXI stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

