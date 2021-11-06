iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Up 0.4%

iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOM) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.82. 166,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 160,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.07.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.