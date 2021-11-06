IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $225.92 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $225.92 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.05 or 0.00403036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00252919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00096865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

