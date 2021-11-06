IOST (IOST) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $905.02 million and $94.54 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.30 or 0.00416195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098380 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004466 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

