Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

