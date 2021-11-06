ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Shares of IO stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.99. 1,995,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,429,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.32. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74.

IO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ION Geophysical from $4.20 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ION Geophysical in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $178,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,306,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,693 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

